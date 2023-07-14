‘ANYTHING SWEET’: Rolling ‘N’ The Dough 2.0 opens Saturday Published 11:50 am Friday, July 14, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Sweet news to fans of Rolling ‘N’ The Dough’s safe-to-eat-raw cookie dough, the shop officially opens Saturday after two years of homelessness.

And this time — in addition to cookie dough, baked goods and iced coffees — a brand new expresso menu and drive-through window sweeten the deal at the new shop in Vidalia, said shop owner and Rolling ‘N’ The Dough founder Hannah Grace Hinkle.

“We’ve got a team of an awesome group of girls who just finished training on the new expresso machine,” she said. “We also have a drive-through in addition to our walk-in area with seating. It’s a lot different than our previous Franklin Street location.”

Store hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday, July 15, at the new and improved shop at 3046A Carter St.

Rolling ‘N’ The Dough’s first home on Franklin Street in Natchez had to close when the building changed owners.

Hinkle continued mixing up batches of cookie dough to sell and ship around the region and sold some batches at area shops and pop-up markets like she had done prior to opening a store, all while looking for a new brick-and-mortar location to call home.

“It’s almost two years to the day since we’ve been out of our Franklin Street shop, and now here we are,” she said. “We will continue to do things outside of our shop still at the Merry Market and at other places depending on what’s going on.”

Since founding Rolling ‘N’ The Dough in 2018, Hinkle has experimented with flavors and mixed up around 40 to 45 different kinds of cookie dough, each made without eggs with pre-baked flour, so they’re safe to eat out of the tub.

Hinkle said she keeps around eight different kinds of cookie dough on the bar daily for walk-in visitors to try out and can usually fill custom orders with a day’s notice, she said.

“A day in advance is fine for custom orders, pastries, cakes and cookie dough,” she said. “We also have cookies and brownies and, every once in a while, we have cake to sell by the slice. We also have bluebell ice cream and an ice cream Sunday menu and floats. Basically, anything sweet, we’ve got it.”