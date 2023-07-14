Chamber, Trinity Medical team up to offer CPR, AED course Published 12:17 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce and Trinity Medical are teaming up to offer Heartsaver Total CPR AED training.

Heartsaver Total CPR AED is geared for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulator or other requirements.

Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

The first class will be held Wednesday, July 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Medical Office Building Classroom at Trinity Medical.

The second class will be held Wednesday, July 26, from 2 to 5 p.m., also in the Medical Office Building Classroom at Trinity Medical.

The Chamber and Trinity Medical offers this class to Chamber members free of charge. Deadline for sign up is Friday, July 14.

RSVP by emailing director@concordiapchamber.com.

Each class will be limited to nine people.