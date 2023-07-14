Crime Reports: Friday, July 14, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Esperanda Latrice Smith, 48, 19 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Malik Deshun Harris, 18, 419 Washington Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Monday

Kassandra Kraft, 34, 108 Ashwood Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50.

Marquita Thomasina Bates, 32, 108 Hicktober Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $477.50 on second count.

Joey Ocell Henry, 55, 380 Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of five counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $272.50 on first count, $277.50 on second count, $452.50 on third count, $602.50 on fourth count, and $652.50 on fifth count.

Arrests — Saturday, July 8

Jadarrius Lamon Smith, 20, 29 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Bond set at $750.00.

Taurus Deshawn West, 45, 426 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Aaron Fitzgerald Williams, 53, 111 Lancaster Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Alphonse Morgan, 63, 811 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $428.50.

Arrests — Friday, July 7

Kedarius Devontae Shorts, 20, 17 Prentiss Street, Natchez, on charge of fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, July 6

Dustin Allen Sylvester, 35, 145 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Gayosa Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on South Union Street.

Traffic stop on Orleans Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Moran Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Lasalle Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on North Rankin Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Sexual assault/rape on South Canal Street.

Theft on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

William Van Staggs, 36, Kingston Road, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Leonard Chester Woods Jr., 53, Artman Road, Natchez, on charges of no insurance – 1st offense and driving while license suspended. Held on $1,040.50 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Christopher K. Hickombottom, 26, Bluegrass Drive, Natchez, on charge of failure to appear. Released on $300.00 bond.

Lataija Lashae Hurts, 37, Southview Drive, Natchez, on charge of speeding on local highways. Released without bond.

David Lee Mitchell, 62, Old River Loop, Jonesville, La., on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on South Sunflower Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Kingston Road.

Four intelligence reports on State Street.

Theft in Chinkapin Drive.

Harassment on Myrtle Drive.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Hillcrest Drive.

Intelligence report on Cedar Lane.

Theft on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Saragossa Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Bluegrass Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Southview Drive.

Threats on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Trespassing on Jack Kelly Road.

Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Body.

Intelligence report on Dunbarton Road.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tiffany Cain, 44, 5223 U.S. 84, Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Shequoya J. Jackson, 26, 611 Church Lane, Waterproof, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Michaela Suggs, 36, 207 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, possession of schedule II drugs, resisting an officer, battery of an officer and probation violation. No bond set.

Ben Marenco, 30, 986 Athania Parkway, Metairie, conspiracy to possess schedule I drugs with intent and conspiracy to introduce contraband. No bond set.

Christopher Tiner, 27, 221 Bellevue Street, Jena, conspiracy to possess schedule I drugs with intent and conspiracy to introduce contraband. No bond set.

Ruthy Paul, 44, 115 Paul Road, Jena, conspiracy to introduce contraband, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, possession of a schedule I drug with intent. No bond set.

Shawanda Westbrook, 39, 1197 Echo Drive, San Bernardino, CA, simple criminal trespass and a bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set $950.

Arrests — Monday

Darlene Wooley, 41, 301 Corn Eunice, LA, warrant for other agency, possession of a schedule II drug, no driver’s license issued, improper display of plates. Bond set at $10,715.

George Derrick Smith, 32, 146 Lewis Drive, Natchez, aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Joshua Barnes, 38, 196 Lee St., Ridgecrest, possession of a schedule II drug and probation and parole hold violation. No bond set.

Marvin King, 66, 200 Vidal St., Vidalia, probation and parole violation, failure to pay back owed fee and unlawful use of social media. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on Rokofee Road.

Traffic stop at Lakeside Ford.

Disturbance on Peach Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Welfare check on Lee Street.

Alarms on Maxwell Road.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Alarms on Airport Road.

911 hang up on Grape Street.

Loose horse on Griffin Street.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Drug law violation on US 84.

Traffic stop at Delta Glass.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Drug law violation on Cowan Street.

Domestic violence on Lincoln Avenue.

Drug law violation on Plum Street.