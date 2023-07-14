Fourth arrest made related to deadly May 5 shooting in Natchez Published 12:54 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez police have arrested another man thought to have been involved in the May 5 shooting into a crowded parking lot outside a Natchez strip mall that killed two teens and wounded three other people.

On Wednesday, police arrested Tywone Marquise Noble, 27, of Purvis, on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder relative to the deadly shooting that claimed the lives of Travione Jones and Devin Winchester — both 19 years old.

His is the fourth arrest in the case.

On May 9, Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 25, and Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, both of Natchez, were arrested by NPD in connection with this shooting.

Both were charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

On June 16, police arrested Douglas Mazique, 28, who was a prison guard at the Adams County Correctional Center, and also charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police are still actively seeking 22-year-old Jamionte Davis, and a reward up to $5,000 has been offered through Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers for any information leading his arrest and conviction.

“We do intend to arrest anyone who had any connection with it whatsoever,” Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Friday. “If they knew about it beforehand, they’re responsible too.”

At about 10 p.m. on the Friday night of the shooting, gunmen opened fire using assault rifles from a vehicle parked near Cash Savers supermarket, police have said. Detectives recovered more than 30 spent shells at the crime scene.

Green said, “All of this stuff has been going on for quite some time, probably since 2018. … It’s all retaliatory in nature. ‘They got one of ours so we get one of theirs.’”

She referred to the year 2018 that Natchez’s murder rate had surpassed the national per-capita average with a dozen fatalities that year.

The incident on May 5, which “basically amounts to a mass shooting” would “probably be charged as a capital crime,” Green earlier said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

Callers who feed information through Crime Stoppers are assigned a code number used in all communication and in the payout of cash rewards, so their identity remains anonymous.