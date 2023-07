Gloria M. McMorris Published 3:07 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

Oct. 11, 1949 – July 5, 2023

DOLOROSO – Funeral services for Gloria M. McMorris will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Free Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Doloroso under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Dr. Johnathan T. Hargrave officiating. A visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.