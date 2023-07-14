Pets of the Week: Jason, Blueberry, Sherlock Holmes and Ashleigh Published 1:12 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

1 of 4

Meet Jason, a blond Labrador mix, who is 4 months old and ready for adoption. He is fully vetted, playful and affectionate. Won’t you give him a home? Come visit Jason at the Concordia PAWS shelter daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1212 First St, Ferriday, Louisiana. A fenced yard is required to keep him safe. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet.

Next is Blueberry. This little 1-1/2 month old Terrier mix was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. She loves to just play, talk, and play some more. Blueberry is looking and hoping for a new furever family to grow up with. Next is kitty Sherlock Holmes. He was found hiding under the shelter in a small hole. Sherlock appears to be about 12 to 14 weeks old, very playful and friendly. Sherlock Holmes is on the case in search for his forever home. Come meet Jason and Sherlock Holmes at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Ashleigh is a 1-year-old spayed female Catahoula Cur mix who has been in a shelter for almost her entire life and she would love to have a home of her own. She is friendly and affectionate, eager to please, active and she loves to play with other large dogs. Ashleigh would make a great addition to a home with active owners that like to go for walks, or for owners with a fenced yard. Ashleigh is heartworm negative and up to date on all health care. HPR just can’t believe that this beautiful dog is still at HPR after all this time and hope that her future family will call to schedule an appointment to see her at HPR 601-303-0672.