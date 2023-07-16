Adams County Sheriff’s deputies on scene of officer-involved shooting Published 11:05 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten is on the scene of a shooting involving one of his sheriff’s deputies at 564 Old Highway 84, No. 3.

Patten said he could only confirm two gunshot victims and that his deputy, who he would not name at this time, is OK.

“Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is en route and will be handling the investigation and AMR ambulance is on the scene, as well as the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Patten said more information would be made available later today as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated as more details become available.