Crime Reports: Sunday, July 16, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Tuwpme Marquise Noble, 27, 156 North Wind Ridge Lane, Purvis, on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. No bond set.

Terence Naje King, 33, 14 Hampton Court, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Northgate Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic sotp on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Walnut Street.

False alarm on North Rankin Street.

Malicious mischief on Aldrich Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Sunset Boulevard.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Civil matter on North Circle Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Birdwood Drive.

Harassment on Henderson Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East First Street.

Traffic stop on Miller Avenue.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

James Earl Banks, 32, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Charles Lionel Buchanan, 31, North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of introduction of contraband into jail. Held without bond.

Keisha Lashonda Campbell, 41, Crown Court, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Billy Wayne Harried, 44, Homeless, New Orleans, La., on charge of auto theft. Released on $10,000 bond.

Michael Wilson, 35, McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance, and speeding on local highways. Released on $1,721.50 bond.

Leonard Chester Woods Jr., 53, Artman Road, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held on $25,000 bond on that charge.

Arrests — Wednesday

Adrian Glynn Thames, 37, Canvas Back Court, Roxie, on charge of malicious mischief. Released on $500.00 bond.

Cassandra Lynn Washington, 44, Auburn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of fraud – credit card. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Dog problem on Mables Lane.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Melanie Road.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Woodman Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Property damage on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Cardinal Drive.

Threats on North Sunflower Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Shamario Neal, 29, 231 Washington Heights, Claytion, bench warrant for failure to appear and resisting an officer.bond set at $4,632.50

Darrell Batey, 46, 206 Cardinal Drive, Natchez, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jeremy Larnette, 24, 1041 King Blvd., Lafayette, obscenity. Bond set at $50,000.

Reports — Friday

Attempted break in on US 84.

Reports — Thursday

Theft on Louisiana 3196.

Theft on Shady Acres Circle.

Snake call on Bingham Street.

Nuisance animals on Concordia Park Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on US 425.

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road.

Criminal damage to property on Texas Street.

Residence burglary on Airport Road.