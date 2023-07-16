Matthew Freeman named new athletic director at Adams County Christian School Published 11:33 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Headmaster David King and the Adams County Christian School board of education have named Matthew Freeman the school’s athletic director.

In a social media post on Saturday, ACCS officials said Freeman will serve as athletic director and will also teach physical education and coach junior varsity and varsity football, boy’s junior varsity and varsity basketball, girl’s varsity basketball and junior varsity and varsity baseball and track.

Freeman released this statement on social media.

Email newsletter signup

“I am honored to assume the role of Athletic Director at AC. I began coaching and teaching here in December 2012. Since that time, it has been my goal to assist in taking the AC athletic program to new heights while developing our athletes as active, engaged members of the Miss-Lou community. It is my belief that some of life’s most important lessons can be learned through participation in sports.

“In December 2023, my wife Jheri Dupre’ and I will celebrate our 6th year of marriage. In April 2021, we welcomed our son Asher into our family, and we are currently expecting our second child to arrive in February 2024 — a basketball season baby. As a father and lifelong resident of Natchez, I desire not only to ensure that the athletic program at AC is the best in the Miss-Lou but to create a Christ-centered environment that fosters determination, skill, and teamwork among our student athletes. Doing that means using the resources that our school has been blessed with wisely both now and in the future. I look forward to watching my children, as well as yours, develop on and off the field for years to come.

“The 2018 MAIS AAA State Championship journey is certainly a highlight of my career. To me, it will always be a reminder of the true spirit of the AC Rebel family. Even when the odds are stacked against us, we battle together to overcome. On that note, I plan to head the athletic program at AC with the mindset that we do everything for the glory of God (1 Corinthians 10:31).

“Thank you to our Headmaster David King and our school board for giving me the opportunity to serve the AC community as your Athletic Director. I am proud of all of our AC Rebels and anticipate a successful 2023-2024 year for our AC student athletes,” Freeman wrote.