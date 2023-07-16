Saturday in Natchez: Fun, fellowship and Christmas in July Published 10:39 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Despite stifling heat, Miss-Lou residents were out and about in downtown Natchez Saturday at an event on the bluff, the Natchez Farmers Market and at Downtown Natchez Alliance’s Christmas in July.

Children and adults alike played and exercised during the first Stop the Violence Bike Ride, which began at the bandstand at the Natchez Bluff. A DJ provided music and vendors provided drinks and treats.

Hayward Foy and the Divine Brothers Association, based in Monroe, La., partnered with the City of Natchez to sponsor the event, aimed at bringing young people and families together for fun and fellowship.

Lynn Smith of Natchez said her granddaughter, Anna Emfinger, wanted to ride her bike, but the two were unable to get one of its tires inflated. They went to the event anyway to be supportive, and Anna wound up winning one of the two bicycles given away there.

Caroline Curtis Deason posted on social media she had a great time at the Stop the Violence Bike ride. “I struggled with those hills, but in the end it was worth it,” she said. Deason also won a bicycle at the event.

A number of merchants downtown said the Downtown Natchez Alliance’s Christmas in July was a success.

“I really didn’t know what to expect because I wasn’t here last July, but it’s been wonderful! The store has been full of people since 9 a.m.,” said Kaelin Daye, owner of A Gallerie.

Alexis Lehrman, who owns Butter Cakery, said she typically only serves her holiday special coconut cake at Christmas. However, she brought it back Saturday for Christmas in July.

“It was a total hit,” Lehrman said.