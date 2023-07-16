Suspect dead, victim hit by gunfire but expected to live after officer-involved shooting Sunday morning

Published 12:52 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Law enforcement officials and other first responders at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Adams County. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — The suspect is dead and a victim was hit by gunfire but is expected to live Sunday after a shooting involving an Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The deputy, who is not being named at this time, was called to 564 Old Highway 84, No. 3, in Natchez around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the deputy who was involved in the shooting was not injured. At this time, Patten is not releasing the name of the dead suspect.

He said a Mississippi Bureau of Investigations crime scene unit is en route from the Mississippi gulf coast to work the scene. MBI will be in charge of the investigation.

Also this morning, two AMR ambulances were on the scene, as well as officials from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

More details will be provided as they become available.

