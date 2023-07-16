Suspect identified in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting; allegedly fired at victim and deputies, who stopped him Published 6:23 pm Sunday, July 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten has identified Charoyd Henrence Bell, 43, of 564 Old Highway 84, No. 3, as the suspect who shot at two of his deputies Sunday morning. Bell was shot and killed by those deputies during the incident.

Patten said while on patrol on Old Highway 84 Sunday morning, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by Georgia Chatman, who ran into the roadway to get his attention and help. She told the deputy, whom Patten is not naming at this time, she had been kidnapped and assaulted by Bell, who was her on and off boyfriend. Chatman allegedly had a large wound on her forehead.

The deputy immediately called for backup and continued to talk with the victim, Chatman.

As the deputy was talking to Chatman, Bell approached the deputy and the victim, and Bell and the victim had more words with each other, Patten said.

The deputy handling the scene was able to get Bell to go back in the yard while attempting to continue to interview Chatman.

Patten said by this time, a second deputy arrived on scene. Patten said Bell walked from the area of his car and sat on the porch of the house as both deputies continued to interview Chatman.

“At approximately 10:09 a.m., deputies called out shots fired over their portable radios,” Patten said. “The suspect had grabbed a hand gun, pointed at the victim who was standing next to both deputies and started shooting at the victim from his yard as he ran toward the victim and our deputies.”

The victim and the deputies took cover behind the patrol units as the suspect continued to shoot while advancing on their position, the sheriff said.

“As the suspect made his way around the rear of one of the patrol units, he continued to fire his weapon, shooting the victim Chatman in the stomach. The deputy that was behind that patrol unit fell to the ground but was able to return fire as he was falling and hitting the suspect who then fell to the ground,” Patten said.

The suspect’s weapon was recovered and the scene was secured. The deputies involved called for ambulances and they rendered aid to the victim and the suspect while waiting.

Chatman is expected to recover. Neither deputy was injured.

Patten said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident because of the deputies’ involvement in the shooting. Crime scene investigators arrived and began their work late Sunday afternoon.

“Per our policy, both deputies involved in this shooting were put on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed. The FBI was also contacted and asked to provide PEER support to the entire staff that was involved in any capacity with this incident and they have agreed to do so,” Patten said.

On Saturday at approximately 2:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the same location in reference to a welfare check. Contact was made with the victim and the suspect, who both said that everything was OK at the residence. There was no indication that anything was wrong at the time, other than from the caller who called in requesting the welfare check, Patten said.

“Unfortunately for all involved, things took a very extreme turn for the worst today. No family wants to lose a loved one like this and no officer wants to be involved in an officer involved shooting, but this is certainly a possibility in the career we chose,” Patten said. “When you try to take the life of another in front of officers, we are trained to save that individual’s life and our own. That’s what happened with this particular incident today. Those deputies attempted to deescalate the situation until the suspect made it a life or death situation. Their training kicked in and they had no other choice but to survive the encounter and I am glad they were able to survive it.”

Bell has an extensive criminal history. He pleaded guilty in August 2018 after being indicted by a grand jury for dogfighting, stealing dogs and possession of stolen property. He was released at that time for the 14 months he served in the Adams County Jail, and was given five years post release supervision by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Bell has also been arrested in Vidalia and Concordia Parish, Louisiana, for attempted burglary and burglary charges, possession of drugs and domestic violence.