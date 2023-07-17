Natchez man’s probation ends with shooting arrest in Vidalia Published 11:28 am Monday, July 17, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A couple now facing aggravated assault charges after two people were injured in a July 2 shooting in Vidalia are not unfamiliar to law enforcement in Natchez and Adams County.

George Derrick Smith, 32, is a convicted felon on probation from Adams County drug and weapons charges after he and codefendant Dantashia Monique McGuire, 26, were both arrested in October 2021.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has charged them each with aggravated assault with a firearm after multiple gunshots were fired in the 100 block of Concordia Park Ave. just before 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

Investigators believe Smith and McGuire, both from Natchez, were both involved in the shooting, said CPSO Public Information Director Brandy Spears.

“Both were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after going to a residence on Concordia Park Drive in Vidalia and firing multiple shots during a physical altercation between multiple people,” she said, adding, “Two people received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.”

Spears earlier said that one person injured with multiple superficial gunshot wounds was a female bystander who was not involved in the altercation.

The investigation remains ongoing by CPSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Smith had been arrested by Adams County deputies in October 2021 on drug and weapons charges and McGuire for harboring a fugitive.

While serving a search warrant at Holiday Apartments, deputies reportedly found McGuire and Smith with three young children and 12 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 58 grams of marijuana, approximately 33 ecstasy tablets, and a loaded .380 caliber pistol inside the apartment.

In May, Smith pled guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance and received a total of 10 years of probation, court records show.

Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins said Thursday that his probation would be revoked pending whatever happens with the case in Louisiana.

“He will have charges pending here,” she said.

Because the arresting officers were not able to testify in the case, Collins said there couldn’t be a trial and Smith pleaded guilty to lesser charges to receive probation.

In June 2022, Smith and McGuire, who was pregnant at the time, had also been the victims of a drive-by shooting in the area of the Zippy Mart on Old Washington Road in Natchez. Smith was reportedly driving away from the store when someone in another car blocked them in and opened fire.

Police said Smith refused to cooperate with investigators and identify the shooter. However, police later arrested 22-year-old Ahmad Latrell Shannon and 20-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. and charged them each with three counts of aggravated assault — one count each for Smith, McGuire and the unborn child.

Smith had been released on bond from the Adams County Jail on the charges he had been arrested for in October 2021, less than a week prior to the incident.