Alcorn State University ranked among the nation’s best HBCUs

Published 8:26 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Alcorn State University has been selected as a 2024 Best College in the U.S. by College Raptor. The University was selected as No. 8 on the Top 25 HBCU list.

College Raptor is a leading college planning platform that helps families discover college matches driven by AI algorithms to find the right colleges at the best price.

“We are honored to be ranked as the 8th HBCU on College Raptor’s Top 25 HBCUs listing,” said Dr. Tracy Cook, interim president. “This recognition is an example of Alcorn’s rich legacy and commitment to academic excellence.”

The recognition  highlights Alcorn State University’s position as a premier institution of higher education in the country.

The rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of various factors, including graduation rates, campus diversity, endowment per student, and other key metrics reported by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) for the most recent enrollment year.

“Each year we carefully assemble our lists to highlight the best schools in different categories to help families get started in the college discovery process,” said Bill Staib, College Raptor’s CEO. “Alcorn State stands out for their continued dedication to academic excellence. We are proud to highlight them.”

College Raptor’s Best Colleges rankings are developed using publicly available data for each college. The selection process involves a specific and proprietary methodology that considers numerous factors, ensuring an unbiased assessment of the institutions. No college or university is able to pay for inclusion or better placement in these rankings.

