Authorities arrest 13-year-old from Natchez after fatal shooting in Lamar County Published 10:16 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

LAMAR COUNTY — Lamar County deputies arrested a Natchez 13-year-old, who they have not identified, in connection to a homicide that happened outside of Purvis.

Pine Belt News reported the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on July 11 at a home in the 100 block of North Windridge Lane just off of Old Highway 11.

When deputies arrived, they found a female, identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Johnson, dead from a single gunshot wound.

Authorities from Adams County recently arrested the victim’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Tywone Noble, who had lived with her at the apartment in Lamar County.

Noble is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a May 5 mass shooting near Cash Savers grocery store on D’Evereux Drive that killed two people and injured three others.

Noble was apparently not at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

The unidentified 13-year-old from Natchez would be charged as an adult in connection to the fatal shooting, however, authorities are reluctant to release his name because of his age and his being a juvenile, according to Pine Belt News.

Sheriff Danny Rigel told the newspaper that the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

“Tywone Nobles said he left to go to the store, and when he came driving back up, that’s when he heard the gunshot and saw his girlfriend (shot), and he started doing CPR,” Rigel said.

“Another lady that was in the house called 911 and said she heard a gunshot in the house, and deputies were right around the corner. They found the female on the floor; she was deceased at the scene, and a weapon was recovered.”