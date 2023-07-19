Allen Donald Manchester Sr. Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Jan. 31, 1937 – July 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — In sorrow, the Manchester family announces the passing of the patron of their family, Allen Donald Manchester Sr., 86, of Vidalia, LA, who passed away on July 10, 2023, in Hattiesburg. MS.

Allen was born on January 31, 1937, in Jenna, LA, to Uriel Watson Manchester and Chloe Ann Chapman Manchester. Allen was a fifty-five-year resident of Vidalia, LA.

Email newsletter signup

Allen (Donald, as we called him) was a real family man with a true love story. Donald said he claimed Irene Walsworth the first time he saw her at seven years old. Ironically, she claimed him as well, but neither knew the other was interested. They had a few random meetings over the next twelve years, as Irene had moved away to Ferriday. They met again at twenty years of age at Lake St. John, started dating, and after only two months of dating, they married and remained married for almost sixty-six years. Donald excelled in basketball in his youth; he had a love for hunting, fishing, and gardening that stayed with him all his life. His greatest passion was meeting new people; he never met a stranger. He had a sharp mind up to the very end. He loved his wife and family with all his heart.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Uriel and Chloe Ann Manchester; two brothers, Raymond Manchester and Carl Lee Manchester; one sister-in-law, Susan Manchester; one daughter-in-law, Mona Manchester.

Donald leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly sixty-six years, Irene Walsworth Manchester; two sons, Allen Donald Manchester Jr. and Von Manchester; one daughter-in-law, Ruby Manchester; his twin brother, Ronald Manchester; one sister, JoAnn Hamby; five granddaughters, Tori Charrier, Ashley Prince, Carlee Duncan, Miranda Strahan and Kaitlyn Manchester; one loving grandson, Garrett Manchester; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.