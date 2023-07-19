Alton I. Roberts Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Feb. 25, 1937 – July 18, 2023

Funeral Services for Alton I. Roberts, of Natchez MS, 86, who died July 18, 2023, will be held at Parkway Baptist Church on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Johnathan Bost officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Alton was born February 25, 1937, the youngest son of J.P. and Eunice Roberts, and graduated from Washington High School in the community of Washington, MS. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Faye Horn, on July 11, 1956, and the couple was married 60 years at the time of her death. They had two daughters, Angelia Faye Roberts and Kristi Roberts Ketchings, both of Natchez, MS. He served as a member of the National Guard, then began his long career as a millwright at International Paper Company. In retirement, he never slowed down until he went home to be with God. Most of the time he could be found watching his grandsons participate in sports or performing handiwork for a friend.

Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents, J.P. and Eunice Roberts; his wife, Betty Faye Roberts; mother-in-law, Gladys Horn; brothers Cecil (Claudia), and Frank; and sister Monida Roberts Moak (Charles Ray).

Alton is survived by his daughters, Angelia Faye Roberts and Kristi Roberts Ketchings and husband Greg; grandsons, Gregory Ketchings and Kyle Ketchings (Suzanne); great-grandson, Olan Ketchings; sister-in-law, Carolyn Roberts; and nephew, Carl Roberts, who was more like a son; brother-in-law, Gerald Horn (Sandra); and very dear, special, longtime friend Frank Rhinehart.

Pallbearers are Clifford Simpson, Kavin Rhinehart, Charles Stevens, Ryan Rachal, Dan Moak and Lester Veazey.

Honorary pallbearers Carl Roberts and Frank Rhinehart.

Special thanks to Dr. Brad Lemay for his care and compassion as Alton’s cardiologist and to Frank Rhinehart for his help and steadfast friendship.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.