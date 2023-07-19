Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 7-13:

Marquisha Smith charged with vulnerable person. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Cameron Harris charged with attempt to commit murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Fakhr Nisa charged with sale, possession of methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Fakhr Nisa charged with sale, possession, or use/furnish. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 7-13:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 12:

Jeremy Jerard Dixon, 37, on charge of accident: hit and run. Case dismissed.

Daniel Alton Holmes, 50, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 45 days with 35 days suspended. Ten days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Danielle Antranette Johnson, 48, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 45 days with 32 days suspended. Thirteen days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $100.00.

Danielle Antranette Johnson, 48, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 45 days with 32 days suspended. Thirteen days credit for time served concurrent with above charge. Fine set at $748.75.

Aaron Fitzgerald Williams, 53, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 45 days with 41 days suspended. Four days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Darrell Lee Dean, 24, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case dismissed.

Vanisha Lashun Grinnell, 37, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, charged with petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Case remanded to files.

Shavonda Tkian McGee, 28, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit to time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Johnathan Baker, 24, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Johnathan Wayne Baker, 24, charged with carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon Case remanded to files.

Yazmyne Bassett, 25, found not guilty of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer.

Kenneth Kentrell Chatman, 32, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 60 days with 50 days suspended. Zero days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Kenneth Kentrell Chatman, 32, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 60 days with 50 days suspended. Zero days credit for time serves. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 12:

Kylea Drane, 30, Vidalia, sentenced to 90 days default and fined $410 for improper supervision.

Ryan Kickel, 39, Jonesville, fined $457.50 for driving while intoxicated.

Joseph Stone, 19, Vidalia, sentenced to five days default and fined $275 for improper lights.

Barbara Washington, 62, Ferriday, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Thursday, July 13:

Keymond Tensley, 23, Jonesville, fined $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Jasia Johnson, 23, unknown address, sentenced to five days default for careless operation.

Jaraon Acker, 18, Clayton, sentenced to 10 days default and fined $560 for resisting an officer.

Donterrius Lewis, 24, Ferriday, sentenced to three years suspended with three years probation for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Tameka Carter, 40, Ferriday, sentenced to three years suspended with three years probation for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Brenda Burnette, 50, Vidalia, fined $560 for resisting an officer.