Courthouse Records: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Adams County

July 7-13

Civil suits:

Adams County Circuit Court v. Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Judith Merritt v. Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Heirship of Andrew James Foster Jr. et al.

Divorces:

Anjelica Symone Proby v. James Davion O’Quinn.

Marriage license applications:

Darrell Darnell Ross, 41, Natchez to Miranda Ann Bass, 34, Vidalia, La.

Willie Dawson II, 47, Natchez to Elaine Amelda Washington, 36, Natchez.

Tierra Demares Turner, 34, Vidalia, La. to Keisha Nicole Green, 42, Vidalia, La.

Rodrico Marquell Cravens Sr., 30, Natchez to Olympia Sade Jackson, 34, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 6-12

William Todd Rymer and Michael Jeffrey Rymer to Kenneth L. Isbell III and Crystal R. Isbell, lots 33 and 34 Parsons Subdivision.

Susan Lenora Bradford to John Gilbert and Lisa N. Gilbert, lots 138 and 139 Tower Subdivision.

Henry E. Pinkney to Larry Dobbins and Janice M. Johnson Dobbins, lot 63 Linwood Subdivision.

Donna Vegas Calloway, being one and the same as Donna Vegas Callaway, to Barbara Jo Conklin, lot 30 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Barry J. Wilson to Beard Properties, LLC and Walton Real Estate, LLC, lot 4 Glenwood Subdivision.

Marie McGraw to Christopher Jordan Vanier, a 4.13 acre portion of lot C Cedar Hills Subdivision.

James Kendall Pitre and Debra Fern Pitre to James Kendall Pitre, Debra Fern Pitre, Brenda Rhea Welsh, and Philip Wayne Welsh Jr., lot 12, Being a 7.53 acre portion of Selma Plantation.

Douglas Dean Nettles and Wendy Nettles McGraw to Acacia Claiborne, lot 56 Brookfield Subdivision.

Norman Gray to Nemkea Gray Walker, lot 19 Medgar Evers Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

July 6-12

RSB Properties, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, the west one-half of lot 70 and the east one-half of lot 71 Woodland Addition.

Barbara Jo Conklin to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 30 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Burlyn McLemore and Martha McLemore to Loandepot.com, LLC, lot 69 The Anchorage, Fifth Development.

Christopher Joel Norris and Caurie Norris to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at the most northerly corner of an 89.61 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Brenda H. Albert to Regions Bank, land beginning at the eastern line of North Union Street.

Acacia Claiborne to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 56 Brookfield Subdivison.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 13

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish

July 7-13

Civil suits:

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Thomas Lejeune.

NEW REZ, LLC v. Debra L. Morace.

Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Debra L. Morace.

Jamar Nelson v. Jonathan Coshatt.

Jamar Nelson v. Amerisure Insurance Company.

Jamar Nelson v. Jonathan Coshatt /T/ SOS.

Jamar Nelson v. GoAuto Insurance Company.

Jamer Nelson v. Michai Jefferson.

Succession of Darwin Shay Enlow Jr.

Stephanie Stockman v. Aubry Williamson.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Roy G. Lance A/K/A Roy Lance.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Summer Lance.

Gail Rushing v. Concordia Parish Hospital Service District.

Roy Rushing v. Concordia Parish Hospital Service District.

Roy Rushing v. Riverland Medical Center.

Roy Rushing v. Trinity Medical Center.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Citibank v. Lisa Washington.

Discover Bank v. Victoria L. Marling.

Divorces:

Ashley McFall v. Marcus McFall.

Warren Neal v. Mattie R. Neal.

Conner Michelle Green Dewitt v. Gage Harrison Dewitt.

Marriage license applications:

Richard Learnest Townsend, 53, Vidalia to Linda Lou Warner, 61, Vidaia.

Kaland Rae Marsh, 21, Ferriday to Brandy Denise White, 25, Ferriday.

Jimmy Harold Matten, 74, Coushatta, La. to Lydia Michelle Schwind, 44, Columbia, La.

Deed transactions:

Richard Scott Sibley and Stephen Christopher Sibley to Roy Randall Hinson and Millie Calkins Hinson, Honey Dew Plantation.

Mortgages:

Succession of Anthony Hunter, and Marilyn Maxine Hunter to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 221 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Shelby Dykes Wilson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 215 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.