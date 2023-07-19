Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 17, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Jose Guadalupe Zapien, 26, 348 Gray Street, Pharr, Texas, on charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Sumer Nicole Rasberry, 25, 405 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $277.50.

Arrests — Friday

Thomas Lashay Dambrell, 30, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm at Arthur’s Tires.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Aggravated assault on Devereux Drive.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on North Rankin Street.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Lumber Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Accident on Bingham Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Caddo Street.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Property damage on Elgin Street.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Traffic stop at Factory Outlet.

Two accidents on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Juvenile problem in Heights Area.

Disturbance on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Claude Johnson, 35, Sparrow Circle, Natchez, on charge of willful trespassing. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

James Earl Banks, 32, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held without bond.

Jamal Lee Watson, 25, Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on police, fireman, school official, etc. No bond set on that charge.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Tate Road.

Shots fired on U.S. Highway 84.

Theft on Springfield Road.

Missing person on Dogwood Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Intelligence report on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on West Wilderness Road.

Harassment on Pinemount Road.

Accident on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on LaGrange Road.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive/U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Theft on Clifford Road.

Threats on East Sulinda Street.

Investigator needed on Longimire Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Southwind Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Unwanted subject on Roseland Forest Drive.

Disturbance on Clifford Road.

Malicious mischief on Wilkerson Road.

Trespassing on Ruby Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Robert Hudson, 65, 4001 Carter St., simple escape and battery of a correctional facility employee. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Ricky Minor Jr., 33, 928 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Natchez, misdemeanor theft (two counts), money laundering (two counts), identity theft (two counts). No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Robbins Lane.

Welfare check on Levens Addition Road.

911 hang up on Townsend Lane.

Alarms on Fields Road.

Theft on Louisiana 906.

Alarms on Louisiana 131.

Alarms on Deer Park Road.

Down power lines on US 84.

Down trees on Ames Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Down power lines on East Cottondale Court.

Down trees on Louisiana 565.

Down trees on Louisiana 129.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 568.

Down trees on Louisiana 568/ Rabb Road.

Down trees on Upper Levee Road.

Battery on a corrections officer on Louisiana 15.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Unwanted person on Lincoln Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance at Trinity Medical.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Alarms on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Welfare check on Warren Circle.

Automobile accident Calhoun Road.

Traffic stop on Rabb Road.