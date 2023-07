Ella Mae Doss Published 5:43 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

STAMPLEY – Services for Ella Mae Doss, 87, of Sugar Land, TX, formerly of Harriston, MS, who died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Stampley, MS, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.