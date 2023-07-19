George Lewis Byrd Published 6:35 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

March 29, 1940 – July 4, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for George Lewis Byrd, 83, of Natchez, who passed away on July 4, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at New Beginning Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Larry Wright officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Byrd Cemetery in Roxie, MS (Kirby).

Visitation services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at New Beginning Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.