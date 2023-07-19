UPDATE: Jail escapee back in custody; leads deputies on high-speed chase and crashes Published 9:41 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

1 of 4

NATCHEZ — Adams County Jail escapee Omari Jaiquan Smith, 22, is back in custody this morning after leading Adams County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from the Roselawn neighborhood in the city to Col. John Pitchford Parkway near W.T. Drilling Co.

The chase came to an end when the car in which Omari Smith, and his brother, Kemari Smith, were fleeing in crashed into a wooded area. Omari Smith was ejected from the vehicle. Twin brother Kemari Smith, who apparently assisted his brother in the escape, is also in custody.

Omari Smith was loaded into the back of an ambulance at the crash site. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Email newsletter signup

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.