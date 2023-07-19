UPDATE: Video and images from pursuit of escaped inmate

Published 9:36 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for escaped inmate Omari Jaiquan Smith.

Smith, 20, was being held temporarily in the jail’s visitation room when he kicked out a window and escaped at about 5:20 a.m., said Sheriff Travis Patten.

At mid-morning, squad cars from the ACSO and the Natchez Police Department were chasing a vehicle suspected of being connected to Smith’s escape.

Below are pictures from the pursuit that ended with a crash on Col. Pitchford Parkway near Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

One person was apprehended at the scene. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

 

