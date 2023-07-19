Vidalia native Cage takes bronze at senior olympics

Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

Raymond Cage hugs Angela Cage on the track after taking bronze in Pittsburgh. Angela is his wife and coach. (Submitted Photo)

PITTSBURGH — Vidalia native Raymond Cage went to the river city of Pittsburgh and came home with a bronze medal last week. Cage graduated from Vidalia High School but now lives in Texas with his wife and coach Angela Cage. 

Cage competed in the 2023 National Senior Olympics after blazing his way through qualifying. Cage finished third in the Men’s 50 meter dash with a time of 6.69. In the 100m dash, Cage finished sixth with a time of 12.56. 

“I’m overjoyed to win a bronze medal at the highest competition and represent the Miss-Lou,” Cage said. 

His wife helped get him to the senior games starting in 2021 by training and coaching him. Angela is a former track athlete herself and ran in San Antonio. Raymond was born in Natchez and always had a dream of competing in the olympics and representing the US like he did with the US Air Force as a boxer. 

