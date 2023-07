Elisha Anne Sanders Published 1:54 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Dec. 24, 1975 – July 20, 2023

RIDGECREST – Funeral services for Elisha Anne Sanders, 47, of Natchez, MS, will be held at Ridgecrest Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brent Smith officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Little Bahala Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.