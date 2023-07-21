Man charged with aggravated assault, one other sought after shooting outside Ferriday home Published 11:27 am Friday, July 21, 2023

FERRIDAY — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one person and is searching for another in a Tuesday morning shooting incident in Ferriday.

No injuries have been reported.

CPSO Public Information Director Brandy Spears said a 911 caller informed CPSO that a black KIA car pulled up to her Ferriday residence and its occupants were pointing guns.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Michael Thompson, allegedly told the caller that “he was going to kill her son,” Spears said. A juvenile and an adult passenger were also in the vehicle.

The caller then stated that a single shot had been fired and that the son ran back inside saying he was being shot at, she said.

The relationship between Thompson and the family is unknown at this time.

Thompson was detained and later charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The juvenile passenger was also detained and CPSO is searching for the other adult passenger with warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

No other names or details could be released because the investigation is still ongoing, Spears said.