Maxphine L. Brown Published 1:47 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Dec. 14, 1926 – July 19, 2023

NATCHEZ – Maxphine L. Brown, 96, of Natchez, died July 19, 2023. Visitation will be at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez Monday, July 24, 2023, between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. Graveside services will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in McCall Creek, MS with Rev. Matthew Emfinger officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Brown was born on Dec. 14, 1926, in McCall Creek, MS., the daughter of Lee and Eula Lofton.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her son Ronnie Hicks; husbands, John Hicks, Sr., and William Brown; father and mother, Lee and Eula Lofton; brothers, Walt, Lloyd, Charles, and Buris Lofton and grandson, Paul Lane Foreman.

Survivors include one daughter, Frances Moore of Daphne, AL; and sons, Ricky Hicks and John Hicks, Jr. both of Natchez, MS; along with numerous grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, nephews, and nieces.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Simmons, B.J. Hicks, Johnny Biddle, Blake Bullock, John Hicks Jr., and Bubba Calvin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.