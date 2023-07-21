Woodville hunters plead guilty to duck hunting violation, one count dismissed Published 2:53 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Duck hunters Brandon Nettles and Colton Nettles of Woodville, appeared before a federal judge in the Western District Court of Louisiana Friday for their bench trial. They plead guilty to the count of taking or attempting to take migratory game birds more than the daily limit according to court documents.

The plea deal for Brandon and Colton carries a punishment of fines and court costs amounting to $4,215 which must be paid in a year, 10 days prison time suspended, a year of unsupervised probation and hunting privileges in general nationwide are suspended.

Count two for failing to maintain custody of ducks where taken was dismissed by the US Attorney in both Brandon and Colton’s cases.

The Nettles were first cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged migratory bird violations on December 20, 2021, in LaSalle Parish.

LDWF Agents cited them for taking over the daily limit of ducks, the daily limit of pintail, intentional concealment of wildlife and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Louisiana’s daily limit of pintail ducks is one and the Nettles had allegedly harvested 12 pintails and 25 ducks in total, six ducks is the daily limit.

Agents additionally found seven pintails which were concealed. The case was referred for federal prosecution by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in January 2022.