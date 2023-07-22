OPEN HOUSE: Thompson showcases Natchez’s first ever congressional office

Published 1:28 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Natchez now holds its first-ever congressional office, providing a direct link to Washington, specifically United States Congressman Bennie Thompson, who serves Mississippi’s Second Congressional District. Thompson has other offices located throughout his district, but after acquiring new constituents from Adams, Amite and Franklin counties, he needed a space to serve them, he said.

Thompson greeted those constituents and elected officials from each of the counties at an open house event Friday evening at the new office at the former Natchez Freshman Academy at 208 Lynda Lee Drive. The event was open to the public.

MS House Rep. Robert Johnson III, D-Natchez, who strongly opposed the redistricting plan that created a sprawling District 2 covering most of the western border of the state, was also there to introduce and welcome Thompson as “your real congressman and your only congressman,” who Johnson said has represented Adams County along with all of Mississippi long before it was part of his district.

Adams County Board of Supervisors President Warren Gaines spoke of how great it is “not having to wait to go to Washington to get what we need. Being able to get it right here will help us as officials better serve you.”

