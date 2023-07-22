Search under way for missing woman in Homochitto National Forest

Published 11:42 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Julia Kelly

NATCHEZ — A search is under way tonight for a missing woman in the Homochitto National Forest.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Julia Kelly of Natchez was last seen at about 7 p.m. off Garden City Road in Adams County.

“She and another person were searching the creek for arrowheads when the storm hit,” Patten said. “One person made it back to the truck. Kelly did not.”

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue along with officers from Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries and Adams County Emergency Management began the search at about 11 p.m.

Kelly is described as slim with blond hair. No clothing description was available, but she speaks with an accent, Patten said.

“She is not a native of this country, but is a permanent resident,” he said.

“If anyone has seen her on the road or knows of her whereabouts, we need them to contact the Sheriff’s Office and let us know that,” the sheriff said.

Anyone with information can call 9-1-1 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

No other details about Julia Kelly were provided. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

