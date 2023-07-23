Crime Reports: Sunday, July 23, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Assisting other agency on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Commerce Street Extension.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Near City Limits.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Missing person on McNeely Road.

Harassment on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Jackson Street.

Dog problem on Gayosa Avenue.

Disturbance on McNeely Road.

Hit and run on Lindberg Avenue.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Overpass.

Two traffic stops on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on Dave Lefitte Street.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Two thefts on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Harassment on North Circle Drive.

Sexual assault/rape on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Main street.

Threats on Stonehurst Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Simmons Street.

Two harassments on Devereux Drive.

Theft on North Palestine Road.

Harassment on Maple Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Near Home Bank.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Michael Lee Davis, 59, Cranfield Road, Natchez, on charge of three counts driving while license suspended, improper equipment, and no insurance. Held on $1,698.50 bond.

Alan Dean Foster, 63, Second Street, Natchez, on charges of burglary and larceny. Held on $20,000 bond.

Demarcus Lavelle Ikard, 26, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of maliciously injuring livestock. Released on $5,000 bond.

Ladarrius Daquanlow Lowe, 27, West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of rape. Held on $250,000 bond.

Andrew Jackson Lucas, 62, Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Held without bond.

Tydreik Tyrell Perkins, 22, Foster Mound Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of murder and three counts of attempt to commit murder. Held without bond.

Markey Dion Tyler, 29, River Road, Fayette, on charge of DUI (FTO) serve 30 days. Held without bond.

Carey Watson, 31, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Donald Lee Jackson III, 26, Holly Street, Gloster, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Jacarius Martavis Moore, 19, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, and grand larceny; personal property of another. Held on $850,000 bond.

Kwasbi Lamont Nichols, 17, Lincoln Heights Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts of shooting into a dwelling, drive-by shooting, and grand larceny; personal property of another. Held on $850,000 bond.

Kemari Daiquan Smith, 21, Hobo Fork Road, Natchez, on charges of aiding escape and failure to stop motor vehicle. Held without bond.

Makita Antoinette Smith, 43, Daisy Street, Natchez, on charge of no insurance. Released without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Dog problem on Hillcrest Drive.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Intelligence report on Bishop Street.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Spokane Road.

Aggravated assault on Cloverdale Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Greenfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Marshall Road.

Pursuit on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Two intelligence reports on Azalea Lane.

Theft on Pond Meadow Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Kidnapping on State Street.

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Accident on Brookfield Drive.

Civil matter on Springfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Jeneice Butler, 40, 700 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, disturbing the peace with public intoxication. Bond set at $350.

Arrests — Thursday

David Southern, 66, 211 Franklin St, Winsboro, violation of a protective order, stalking, phone harassment and introduction of contraband. No bond set.

Patsy Jackson, 69, 101 Orange St., Ridgecrest, possession of schedule I, II and III drugs with intent and possession of a schedule IV drug. No bond set.

Larry Jackson, Jr., 51, 101 Orange St., Ridgecrest, distribution of a schedule II drug, possession of schedule I, II and III drugs with intent and possession of a schedule IV drug. No bond set.

Ronnie Seals, 34, 143 Ron Road, parole violation. No bond set.

Tamika Mason, 46, 614 Wilson Alley, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Lakeidra Turner, 42, 614 Wilson Alley, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Gail Hill, 58, 180 Ralphs Road, failure to register as a sex offender (two counts). Bond set at $1,500.

Kevin McAllister, 39, 751 Doty Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug, paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of minors. Bond set at $13,250.

Brandi McAllister, 39, 751 Doty Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug, paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of minors. Bond set at $13,250.

Kentrell Melancon, 33, 502 South 10th St., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to pay, stop sign violation, flight from an officer, failure to register vehicle, obstruction of public passage, resisting an officer, driving under suspension, no seat belt, expired motor vehicle insurance and unsafe vehicle.

Jonathan Peters, 21, 26356 Louisiana, 15, Ferriday, possession of a schedule I drug and contraband in a penal facility. Bond set at $12,500.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Traffic stop on Ferriday Drive.

Threats on Lynn Haven Drive.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Automobile theft on Levens Addition Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Automobile accident on Airport Road.

Theft on Plouden Bayou Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Fisherman Drive.

Traffic stop on Moose Lodge Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15.

Theft on Carter Street.

Cruelty to juvenile on Doty Road.

Forgery on Carter Street.

Disturbance on North Grove Drive.

Unwanted person on North Grove Drive.

Battery on a correction officer on Louisiana 15.