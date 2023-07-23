Sheriff Patten: Search resumes at 9 a.m. for missing Natchez woman Published 8:40 am Sunday, July 23, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue will resume its search in the Homochitto National Forest at 9 a.m. Sunday for a missing Natchez woman.

Julia Kelly was last seen on Saturday at about 7 p.m. She and another person were searching a creek bed for arrowheads when a storm rolled through and they apparently got separated.

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue along with officers from Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries and Adams County Emergency Management began the search at about 11 p.m. Saturday and searched until approximately 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

“She and another person were searching the creek for arrowheads when the storm hit,” Patten said. “One person made it back to the truck. Kelly did not.”

Sheriff Travis Patten said Sunday morning Kelly, 42, was wearing pink bikini bottoms and a black bikini top. She is described as slim with blond hair. Kelly’s driver’s license lists an address on Glenwood Road in Natchez.

A native of Germany, Kelly speaks with an accent.

“She is not a native of this country, but is a permanent resident,” he said.

“If anyone has seen her on the road or knows of her whereabouts, we need them to contact the Sheriff’s Office and let us know that,” the sheriff said.

Anyone with information can call 9-1-1 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752.

More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.