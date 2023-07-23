Time to vote for your Miss-Lou favorites Published 1:00 pm Sunday, July 23, 2023

The time to vote is now.

Not in the primary elections, mind you.

Instead, it’s time to vote for your favorites in the 2023 Best of the Miss-Lou contest.

The popular annual contest entered the voting phase this week. And readers throughout the Miss-Lou have until July 31 to let their voices be heard in more than 250 categories – from favorite gumbo to best place to best kept secret – a tough call in a community with a wide and deep legacy of culture, personality and hospitality.

This is one of our most exciting projects of the year. The community loves it; and so do we.

The top five nominees in each category advanced to the voting round. And by Friday afternoon, more than 50,000 votes already had been cast in this year’s hotly contested battle. We’re well on our way to eclipsing the 100,000 votes received in 2022.

The recognition program has shined the spotlight on thousands of businesses and individuals throughout the years. And thanks to our online portal, voting for your favorites is easy. You can vote any time of the day or night using your mobile device or your desktop computer at www.natchezdemocrat.com/contests/bestof23.

Just remember to get those votes in by midnight on July 31.

And know that you’ll once again be helping to recognize the exceptional folks and businesses right here in the Miss-Lou.