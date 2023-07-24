Charles Cornelius Day Published 3:37 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Oct.13, 1945 – July 20, 2023

FAYETTE — Services for Charles Cornelius Day, 77, of Fayette, MS, who died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence, will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev Dr. E. E. Colenberg Sr. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on July 26, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church.

Charles Cornelius Day was born October 13, 1945, to the late James and Sarah Day in Adams County, MS. He was the second oldest son and fourth child of 11 (four boys and seven girls).

On February 15, 1969, Charles C. Day and Mamie Dunlap united in Holy Matrimony. They were married for 21 years. To this union, one daughter was born. Mamie passed away on March 22, 1990. Charles married Mildred C. Brandon on March 27, 1992. They remained married until his death.

Charles grew up in Jefferson County. He attended Jefferson County School. He was a member of the Hollywood Baptist Church. Charles worked for LeTourneau Inc. for 40 years as a painter/sandblaster. He retired on October 30, 2010.

Charles departed life as we know it, on July 20, 2023, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mamie Dunlap; one brother, James Day Jr.; and one sister, Gloria Mae Day.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Mildred Brandon Day of Fayette, MS; two daughters, Glenda (Tony) Gorden of Natchez, MS and Felisha (Vincent) Avery of Chicago, IL; one son, Maurice (Karen) Dunlap of Allen TX; four granddaughters, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson; eight siblings Lillie Strickland of San Antonio, TX, Beatrice Holes of Cannonsburg, MS, Deloris Jones of Fayette, MS, Ora Lee Doss of Fayette, MS, Mary (Lavern) Hamberlin of Fayette, Robert Day of Fayette, MS, Donald Day of Fayette, MS and Cassandra (Dudley) Guice of Fayette, MS; Sister in laws Dorothy Brandon, Barbara Sidney, Alberta (Leon) Wolfe, Brother in laws Larry (Willie Ruth) Brandon, Lynell (Roseanna) Brandon, Issac (Betty) Jackson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.