City of Natchez leaders attend Mississippi Municipal League Conference Published 3:58 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Municipal League’s 92nd Annual Conference was recently held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. An estimated 2,500 municipal elected officials, municipal employees, state agency representatives, legislators, exhibitors attended this event.

Attending the three-day conference of training and leadership from Natchez were Mayor Dan M. Gibson, Alderwoman Ward 1 Valencia Hall, Alderman Ward 2 Billie Jo Frazier, Alderwoman Ward 3 Sarah Carter Smith, Alderwoman Ward 4 Felicia Irving, Alderman Ward 5 Ben Davis and Alderman Ward 6, Curtis Moroney.

At this year’s conference, titled “Get in the Game: A Playbook for Municipal MVPs,” the League celebrated 92 years of service to Mississippi’s cities and towns.

“The MML Annual Conference is the largest association event held in the state each year. This conference allows municipal elected officials from across the state to participate in education sessions taught by subject matter experts on topics critical to the operation of municipal government. As we continue to work to strengthen Mississippi, we also have the opportunity to network and share ideas with each other to move our communities and our state forward together, “said Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams, 2022-2023 MML President.

Other conference highlights included the presentation of the 2023 Municipal Excellence Awards, an induction ceremony for the 2023 Municipal Hall of Fame and an expo show showcasing over 150 businesses, state agencies and other organizations. Also, the Certified Municipal Official graduation took place, recognizing more than 200 municipal officials for their achievement in the

program.

Three from the Natchez delegation received their Certified Municipal Official Designation: Mayor Dan M Gibson, Basic, Alderwoman Valencia Hall, Basic, and Alderwoman Sarah Carter Smith, Advanced.

The mission of the Mississippi Municipal League is helping cities and towns excel. MML is non-partisan association established in 1931, representing 293 city, town, and village governments in Mississippi. MML is also affiliated with the National League of Cities, a lobbying, legislative and legal arm representing municipalities before the United States Congress.