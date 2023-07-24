Joseph Willis

Published 4:56 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Feb. 1, 1967 – July 14, 2023

WATERPROOF, La. – Funeral services for Joseph Willis, 56, of Vidalia, will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. from Springfield Baptist Church in Waterproof, (Loamland) LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Loamland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared with the family at Concordia Funeral Home: Ferriday, Louisiana.

