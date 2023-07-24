Mother, son duo arrested in multi-agency investigation of drug operation Published 2:49 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

RIDGECREST, La. — A mother and son were arrested Thursday in Ridgecrest during a multi-agency drug bust involving Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force, Louisiana State Police and Vidalia Police Department Narcotics Unit.

According to a news release from CPSO, authorities began investigating the suspected illegal drug activity of Larry Frederick Jackson Jr., 51, in late November 2022.

He and his mother, Patsy Norris Jackson, 69, live together at 101 Orange St. in Ridgecrest, where the aforementioned agencies executed a search warrant along with VPD’s K-9 unit on Thursday.

The pair were taken into custody the same day without incident.

The search of the property revealed drug paraphernalia, including scales, drug packaging materials, approximately twenty-one hundred dollars in cash and the following drugs were seized: three TEVA 74 Zolpidem pills; 18 Suboxone pills; 26.6 grams of marijuana and 26.8 grams of amphetamines.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Louisiana State Police and Vidalia Police Department for their assistance in these arrests.

Larry Jackson Jr. is charged with possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute; possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute; possession of schedule III drugs with intent to distribute; possession of schedule IV drugs; and with the manufacture and distribution of schedule II drugs.

Patsy Jackson is charged with possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, schedule III drugs with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV drugs.