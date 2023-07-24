POOL UPDATE: Pump working again, pool to reopen Tuesday after two weeks closed Published 11:00 am Monday, July 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — Good news for locals who are feeling the heat and wanting to swim before school starts again in August, Adams County’s lone public swimming pool near Natchez Middle School will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1 p.m.

A pump issue has closed the pool for the last two weeks, since July 8.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Porter said then that depending on how long it would take for the replacement parts to ship, the pool could have remained closed for the remainder of the summer. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

The replacement parts, which were still under warranty, arrived sooner than expected.

“We currently have one operational pump and are looking to rebuild the backup pump in the following weeks,” Porter said.

Porter earlier said that rebuilding a secondary pump that failed a year ago would prevent the pool from being closed for days should they have issues with one of the pumps in the future. They could operate with one pump while fixing the other one.

“That would only put us out 24 hours versus two to three weeks,” he said.