POOL UPDATE: Pump working again, pool to reopen Tuesday after two weeks closed

Published 11:00 am Monday, July 24, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Alexa Hardy, 5, is learning to swim at the community swimming pool in 2018. The pool will reopen to the public Tuesday at 1 p.m. after it was closed for two weeks due to a pump issue. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Good news for locals who are feeling the heat and wanting to swim before school starts again in August, Adams County’s lone public swimming pool near Natchez Middle School will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1 p.m.

A pump issue has closed the pool for the last two weeks, since July 8.

Interim Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Porter said then that depending on how long it would take for the replacement parts to ship, the pool could have remained closed for the remainder of the summer. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case.

Email newsletter signup

The replacement parts, which were still under warranty, arrived sooner than expected.

“We currently have one operational pump and are looking to rebuild the backup pump in the following weeks,” Porter said.

Porter earlier said that rebuilding a secondary pump that failed a year ago would prevent the pool from being closed for days should they have issues with one of the pumps in the future. They could operate with one pump while fixing the other one.

“That would only put us out 24 hours versus two to three weeks,” he said.

More News

Mother, son duo arrested in multi-agency investigation of drug operation

Couple celebrates 42nd anniversary with panther sighting in Natchez

VIDEO: Ring doorbell captures masked bandit with seven babies on front porch in Adams County

MISSING WOMAN UPDATE: ‘I don’t think she would have survived another day,’ sheriff says

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you think our record-breaking temperatures and strong storms are the result of climate change?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections