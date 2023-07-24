Willie Lee Shaw Jr. Published 4:41 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Aug. 1, 1954 – July 15, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Lee Shaw, Jr., 68, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Alexandria, LA, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Willie was born Aug. 1, 1954, the son of Cornelia Washington Shaw and Willie Lee Shaw, Sr. He attended school at North Natchez High School. Willie was a self-employed mechanic for many years. He was a member of “The Wild Bunch” and “The Valley Hunting Club.” In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, shopping, mechanic work, cooking, and riding horses.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew Tyrone Shaw and Adolph Shaw; and grandmother, Queen A. Washington.

Willie leaves to cherish his memories: fiancé, Linda Henderson; sons, Brian Williams (Ka’Wanna), Jodeci Barksdale, Clifford Smith, and Damion Henderson; daughters, Shawanda Barnes, Jada Barksdale, Gwendolyn (Jammie) Henderson-Flinmoy, and Latasha Henderson; brothers, Issac Shaw (Vinnie) and Carlos Shaw (Brenda); sister, Maxine Shaw (Melvin); Godbrother, John Moss; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

