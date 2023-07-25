Mary Frances Landry Nosser Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

July 20, 1928 – July 23, 2023

The funeral service for Mary Frances Landry Nosser of Natchez, Mississippi, 95, who passed away July 23, 2023, will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Will Wilkerson of Jefferson Street Methodist Church in Natchez officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following the service, interment will be at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Nosser was born July 20, 1928, in Strader, Louisiana, to Leo Thomas Landry, Sr., and Virginia Lott Landry. She graduated from Vidalia High School in Vidalia, Louisiana, in 1945; and in 1948, she married George John Nosser of Natchez, her husband of 60 years. They were the parents of two daughters and six sons.

Through the various stages of her life, Mrs. Nosser was a loving and treasured daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as aunt to numerous generations and a valued friend to multitudes. Her enthusiastic and patient nature was evident in her loving and generous gifts of time to her loved ones, as evident in this reflection by her granddaughter Kayla Nosser: “I had a favorite stuffed animal as a child as most people do—a little dog named Bandit that I’ve kept with me for the majority of my twenty years on this planet. When I was much younger, after playing with it particularly roughly, its arm ripped open. I, being so young and so attached to this toy, thought it was the end of the world. Then, my Grandmother entered the room. She calmly took my beloved toy and said very gently, ‘Let’s see if I can fix him.’ So, patiently, I waited, sitting on the ground in front of her, watching in awe as she worked needle and thread to put its arm back into place, a repair job so good that to this day I couldn’t tell you which arm was damaged. That day, as she handed the small stuffed dog back to me, I asked her to teach me how to sew. Even though I’m older and the risk of me ripping my toys has significantly decreased, I still find myself going back to what she taught me. Sometimes it’s to fix; sometimes it’s to create, but every time I have a needle and thread in my hand, I think of her.”

Preceding Mrs. Nosser in death were her husband; her parents; her two sisters, Doris Landry Hanberry and Paulene Landry; and her son William Francis Nosser.

She is survived by her brother, Leo Thomas Landry, Jr., of Brandon, Mississippi; her daughters—Georgia Carol Nosser Keown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Alexis Nosser Tapp of Denver, Colorado; her sons—John Joseph Nosser II and George John Nosser, Jr. (Vicki), all of Natchez; Leo Landry Nosser (Linda) of Katy, Texas; Homer Paul Nosser (Nita) of Bryant, Arkansas; and Joseph Curtis (Joe) Nosser of Natchez; her grandchildren—Latefy Schoen, Vernon Keown, Jr., Casey Everett, Ron Tapp, Jr., Stephanie Nichols, George John (Jay) Nosser III, Justin Michael Nosser, Mary Elaine Nosser, Lauren Nosser, Amy Nosser, Christina Frances Abner (Clint), William Paul Nosser (Sarah), Jamie Cameron, and Kayla Frances Nosser; twenty-two great grandchildren; sisters-in-law—Ann Nosser Sims of Bay Springs, Mississippi, and Jean Nosser Biglane (Freddie) of Natchez; brother-in-law Richard Case (Thelma) of Natchez; and several generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Serving as pall bearers are Paul Nosser, Joe Nosser, Jay Nosser, Justin Nosser, William Nosser, and Paul Peters. Honorary pall bearers are John Nosser II, George Nosser, Jr., Leo Nosser, and Alan Ingram.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.