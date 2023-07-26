Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 14-20:

Charmaine King charged with child abuse. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tory Peyton Latham charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

William Ashley charged with rape – assault with ravish. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Joseph Partridge charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cedarrius Dunmore charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 14-20:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, July 18:

Alan Dean Foster, 63, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Alan Dean Foster, 63, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Xavier Keaon Bates, 19, charged with weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing. Bail bond set at $10,000.

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 17, charged with statutory rape. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Jacarius Martavis Moore, 19, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, drive-by shooting, two counts of shoot into dwelling and grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing on each charge.

Kwasba Lamont Nichols, 17, charged with drive-by shooting, two counts of shoot into dwelling, grand larceny, and aggravated assault; upon a law enforcement officer, fireman, et al. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing on each charge.

Tydreik Tyrell Perkins, 22, charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempt to commit murder. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing on each charge.

Charnaye Sharell Pierce, 32, pleaded guilty to counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering amended to misdemeanor forgery. Sentenced to 180 days suspended. Must complete 20 hours of community service. Fine set at $3,139.25. Cash bond set at $4,000.00.

Christian Malik Rounds, 21, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing. Case bond set at $1,000.00.

Ijose Maria West, 41, charged with receiving stolen property. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury. Property bond set at $10,000.00.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 19:

Justin Conner, 57, Ferriday, sentenced to six months suspended, 30 days default upon payment of $957.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Stephanie Stackman, 25, Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days default and fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Malik Hill, 20, Ferriday, fined $100 for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Linda Gardner, 57, Ridgecrest, fined $360 for disturbing the peace.

Porshula Collins, 30, Jonesville, sentenced to 15 days default and fined $450 for driving under suspension.

Rollande Thomas, 39, Clayton, sentenced to 16 days default and fined $10 for disturbing the peace. No bond set.

James Clark III, Ferriday, six days credit for time served for disturbing the peace.

Levi Stevenson, 69, Jonesville, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with 30 days default and fined $957.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Kevin McCallister, 45, Ferriday, fined $245 for no driver’s license.

Maurice Conner, 42, Ferriday, five days credit for time served for possession of schedule II narcotics.

Ray Dunigan, 30, Natchez, sentenced to two years suspended with two years of probation upon payment of $492.50 for possession of schedule II drugs.