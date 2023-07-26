Courthouse Records: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Adams County

July 14-20

Civil suits:

DHS — Jadarrius J. McKnight.

DHS — Albert Harris.

DHS — Tamika L. Miles.

DHS — Cedric McMorris.

DHS — Jeremy K. White.

DHS — Erick Redden.

Bernice Hooper v. Heirs (Known & unknown).

Estate of William Thomas Ferrell Jr.

Heirship of Carol P. Myers et al.

Divorces:

Kenneth Blaine Lee and Hannah Lee. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Destiny Perry and Calvin Perry. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Phillip Michael McMorris, 37, Fayette to Emma Jean Martin, 65, Fayette.

Clayton Gemar Mays Sr., 47, Natchez to Naisha Watson (Jackson), 45, New Orleans, La.

Jimmie Cole Priest, 26, Natchez to Brianna Leigh Henson, 23, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

July 13-19

Nicole Washington to Terry Williams, lot 5 of the Purnell Lots.

Ward Brinton Anderson et al. to Little Bighorn, LLC, land from the southeast corner of lot 11 Pine Mount Plantation.

Sammy Atwell Jr. to Reginald Chad Gamberi, lot 26 Magnolia Heights.

Mary Lynn Marchbanks to Margaux E. Trappey and Richard J. Burke Jr., lot 23 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Prentiss H. Graves and Gwendol W. Graves to Caroline Golden and Petyon Young, lot 37 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Sandra Lenormand Toman and Marla Toman to Glenn E. Ballard and Paige Ballard, land beginning at the point and corner formed by the intersection of the easterly line of North Union Street by the southerly line of High Street.

Mortgages:

July 13-19

Little Bighorn, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, land from the southeast corner of lot 11 Pine Mount Plantation.

MARIPOSA, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the westerly line of Gastrell Street.

Margaux E. Trappey and Richard J. Burke Jr. to NBKC Bank, lot 23 Fatherland Acres (First Development).

Caroline Margaret Rose Golden and Peyton Davis Young to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 37 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Glenn E. Ballard and Paige Ballard to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the point and corner formed by the intersection of the easterly line of North Union Street by the southerly line of High Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, July 20

Civil cases:

Natchez Housing Authority v. Natasha Fletcher.

Jacob Law Group v. Shaun McDonald.

Jacob Law Group v. Ebonee Bland.

Jacob Law Group v. George Campbell.

Jacob Law Group v. Shirley Givens.

Jacob Law Group v. Michelle McDonald.

Jacob Law Group v. Ronald Wells.

Jacob Law Group v. Ronald Bequette.

Jacob Law Group v. Favian Moore.

Jacob Law Group v. Jason Cochnauer.

Jacob Law Group v. Gladys Lewis.

Jacob Law Group v. Robert Foley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Pat Steed.

Audrey Wright v. Stephanie Campbell.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Linda McDonald.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Dominique Herbert.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Rechelle Brooks.

Cheryl Carroll v. Terri Strauder.

Bestway RTO/Courtney Graves v. Caronda Galmore.

JGB Plantation v. Marvin Gatlin.

JGB Plantation v. Kimberly Rodriguez.

Concordia Parish

July 14-20

Civil suits:

State of Louisiana v. Joi Webber. (Non Support)

Ebony Webber v. Joi Webber. (Non Support)

Succession of Lula Belle Smith.

Jamie Greer v. Tristan Paul McClain.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Janice Pamplin.

Zari Love Parker v. Dwayne A. Dwayne Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Dwayne A. Dwayne Sr.

Dannisha Fletcher v. Danny Ray Fletcher. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Danny Ray Fletcher. (Non Support)

Linda Kay Loyed v. Nancy Loyed Vail.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Victoria McGee A/K/A Victoria Elizabeth McGee.

Curator Fee v. Donna Suzanna Beard Ater.

Delta Bank v. Donna Suzanne Beard Ater.

Delta Bank v. Thomas Alan Ater.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Richard Johnson Jr., 37, Natchez, Miss. to Shanequa Lashaye Tyler, 31, Natchez, Miss.

Basel Askar Ahmed Naji, 34, Ferriday to Ashia Zidan, 34, Ferriday.

Willie Foster Jr., 58, Natchez, Miss. to Sandra Danita Bowie, 57, Jonesville, La.

Carlos Eron Lee, 43, Vidalia to Tarryl Roshell Knight, 38, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

John C. Stuckey and Sabrina Johnson Stuckey to Jorge Basilio Alvarado and Glenda Yamlieth Alvarado, lot 261 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Astrid Gerry Daly and Stephanie Wells Daly to William W. McGraw and Pamela McGraw, lot 6 of lot 46 Ravenswood Plantation.

Helen Marie Gilder Horton to TMRE, LLC, all of lot 41 and part of lot 42 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Mortgages:

William W. McGraw and Pamela McGraw to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 6 of lot 46 Ravenswood Plantation.

Sherrie C. Jacobs McMahon to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 18 and 19 in Block No. 1 Ferriday Development Company.

TMRE, LLC to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, all of lot 41 and part of lot 42 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.