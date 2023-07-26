Crime Reports: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Linbell Rushing, 23, 1378 White Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Justin Lee White, 31, 21 Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charge of false information. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Friday

Marquis Darrell Williams, 36, 155 Duck Pond Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50.

Kimberly Renae Nicholson, 36, 23 Williams Street, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. No bond set.

Jdarrius Davion Holt, 21, 24 Old Courthouse Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Thursday, July 20

Jessica Lauren Robinson, 36, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. No bond set.

William Joseph Terrell, 65, 121 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear (2X). No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, July 19

Delandrao James Bell, 34, Homeless, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Domestic disturbance on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Ouachita Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Intelligence report on East Oak Street.

Accident on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Welfare concern/check on Old Washington Road.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Rembert Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on East Oak Street.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Sexual assault/rape on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Friday

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop at Grease Monkey.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Two traffic stops at Walmart Parking Lot.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Property damage on Jefferson Street.

Disturbance on Irving Lane.

Traffic stop at Magnolia Bluffs Hotel.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on South Commerce Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Tuante Latrice Dobbins-Thomas, 25, Cranfield Road, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Released on $10,000 bond.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 26, Marion Avenue, Natchez, on charge of arson. No bond set on that charge.

Robert Wayne King, 62, Pritchard Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $46.00 bond.

Jacqueline Melissa Loy, 30, Kennedy Drive, Natchez, on charge of failure to comply with requests of officer. Released on $500.00 bond.

Lillian Mahala Stiles, 46, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

D’Andre Ramone Thomas, 29, Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of burglary of a building. No bond set on that charge.

James Heath Whittington, 37, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Preston Sewell Carr, 34, Davis Court, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, driving while license suspended, window tint law violation, and motor vehicle; possession of marijuana. Released without bond.

Kevonta Crawford, 19, Springfield Road, Natchez, on charges of speeding (bench warrant), no insurance (bench warrant), no insurance, and speeding on local highways. Released on $1,143.00 bond.

Clarence Pettis, 56, John R. Junkin Drive, Natchez on charge of three counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Held on $3,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on Jack Kelly Road.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Two accidents on Graves Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Hit and run on State Street.

Theft on Cloverdale Drive.

Two property damage reports on Chinkapin Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Tupelo Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Ouachita Street.

Simple assault on State Street.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Two intelligence reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Domestic disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Threats on Pineview Drive.

Accident on Lansdowne Park Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Simple assault on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Missing person on Garden City Road.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

False alarm on Roux 61 Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Martins Lane.

False alarm on Manor Hill.

Juvenile problem on Hillcrest Drive.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on Deerfield Road.

Disturbance on Deerfield Road.

False alarm on Tasha Drive.

Hit and run on Club Drive.

Harassment on North Union Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on Highway 15.

Harassment on Lotus Drive.

Hit and run on Steam Plant Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Phillip Webb, 36, 111 Georgia St., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear for theft less than $750. Bond set at $1,000

Arrests — Friday

Ingram Poole, 46, 157 Ron Road, Ferriday, cruelty to animals. No bond set.

Reece Tyler, 38, 101 Dandridge St., Vidalia, possession of marijuana and stalking. Bond set at $500.

Bennie Jones III, 39, 74 Auburn Ave., Natchez, improper lane usage, resisting an officer, possession of schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug with intent, possession of a schedule IV drug with intent, and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Reckless driving on Poole Road.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance Daisy Road.

Public assistance on Bishop Street.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Unwanted person on Doyle Road.

Unwanted person on Bingham Street.

Alarms on Lake Drive.

Welfare check on Campbell Drive.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Fight on Moose Lodge Road.

Road hazard on Levens Addition.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Reckless driving on Moose Lodge and Roundtree Road.

Loose horses on Louisiana 15.

Residence burglary on Collins Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Suspicious person at US 84 Dollar General.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Welfare check on Campbell Drive.

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Reckless driving on US 425.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 906.

Theft on Moose Lodge Road.

Welfare check on Ferriday Drive.

Traffic stop on Louisiana 129.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Attempted break in on Crestview Drive.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Warrant on US 84.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Welfare check on Ron Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

911 call on Moose Lodge Road.