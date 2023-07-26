Woman holds gun on deputies, who defuse situation; she faces drug charges after search Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — When agents of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of Karla Nadine Ellis, 55, 832 Martin Luther King Blvd., they found Ellis inside holding a pistol.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies handled the situation without having to use force, and Ellis has been arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute at least five counts of illegal narcotics and other substances.

In the bedroom of the home, deputies discovered prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, synthetic marijuana and high-grade marijuana, Patten said.

“Deputies continued to search the residence and discovered another gun and packages of synthetic marijuana and prescription medication in almost every room of the residence, including in the dryer,” he said.

By the time the search was finished, agents had discovered approximately 8 ounces of Promethazine with codeine, Alprazolam, more than 100 grams of synthetic marijuana, one ounce of high-grade marijuana, 59 units of hydrocodone, 8 units of Lorazepam and two pistols.

“Ellis was selling the synthetic marijuana in gram quantities and the prescription medication was being sold by the pill from $8 to $10 each, depending on the milligram,” Patten said. “Video surveillance on the home shows customers coming to both the front and back doors of the residence and Ellis would even have people in the house selling when she was not home.”

Ellis was arrested and charged with trafficking a schedule II drug (hydrocodone), possession of a schedule IV drug (Lorazepam) with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I drug (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I drug (synthetic marijuana) with intent to distribute, and possession of Promethazine with intent to distribute.

Ellis is being housed in the Adams County Jail and no bond has been set as of yet.