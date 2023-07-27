Charoyd Henrence Bell Published 12:33 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

May 21, 1980 – July 16, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Charoyd Henrence Bell, 43, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the New St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Charoyd was born May 21, 1980, in Natchez, the son of Bettye Bell and Henry Bell. He was a graduate of Natchez High School Class of 1998. He attended college at Alcorn State, Mississippi State, and Kansas State University. Charoyd was an entrepreneur. In his spare time, he enjoyed dog breeding and training, listening to music, and playing chess and dominoes.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Chara Chardae Bell, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Charoyd leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; daughter, Peyton Gabrielle Bell; bonus daughter, Chozyn Chanel McGuire; brothers, Christopher Bell (Jerrica) and Justin Bell (Alicia); sisters, Brittany Bell Surrat (Layon) and T’Jeria Williams (Jerry); and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com