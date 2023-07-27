Firefighters battle large house fire in downtown Natchez

Published 6:12 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez firefighters worked to contain a large house fire and prevent the flames and cinders from the blaze from igniting other fires in the 500 block of North Union Street early Thursday morning.

Fire engines from multiple fire stations — including the department’s ladder truck — were called to battle the blaze that was fully involved when they arrived shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Flames from the two-story Victorian-era house lit up the city’s adjacent water tower, and sparks and cinders soared up into the early morning sky.

The sparks and other burning material presented a danger to neighboring houses. At one point, firefighters had to put out a small fire that started on the roof of an adjacent house.

No word on injuries and whether anyone was in the house at the time of the fire was available.

More information about the fire will be reported.

