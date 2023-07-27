Karen Elaine Murray Published 12:33 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Jan. 27, 1966 – July 14, 2023

Karen Elaine Murray was born on Jan. 27, 1966, in Natchez and passed away on July 14, 2023, in Baton Rouge, LA.

Karen was born with Down Syndrome. She attended Cathedral Elementary School, Pleasant Acre Day School, Vidalia Jr. High, St. Mary’s Residential Training School and received her certificate of completion from Arlington Vocational Program in Baton Rouge. Through the Volunteers of America Supported Living Program in Baton Rouge, Karen was able to live for many years in her own apartment and was employed in the food service industry.

Karen was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia and Grace MidCity Church in Baton Rouge.

Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Mildred (Mickey) Murray and John and Mary Kate Kenda, and her aunt, Marilyn Kenda Rogers.

Karen is survived by her parents, George and Peggy Murray of Vidalia, and her sisters, Christine Murray Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS and Lisa Murray Taylor of Birmingham, AL. Karen is also survived by her aunts, Margaret Williams of Denham Springs, LA, Eileen Murray of Vidalia, LA and Karen Coates of Macon, GA; her uncles, John Kenda, Jr. of Kingston, MS, and James Murray of Tucson, AZ; her niece, Mary Katherine Junkin of Foley, AL; her nephew, Phillip Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS and her niece Claire Taylor of Birmingham AL.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidalia, LA.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana, 7389 Florida Blvd. Suite 101A, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-4657, (225) 408-3789, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, or Pleasant Acre Day School.