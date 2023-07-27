Lonnie Earl Welch Published 12:29 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Oct. 17, 1938 – July 20, 2023

FERRIDAY – Memorial services for Lonnie Earl Welch, 84, of Vidalia, LA, who passed away on July 20, 2023, at his residence in Vidalia; will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Crossbridge Church at 3 p.m. with a reception (repast) to follow.

Gathering fellowship services will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Lonnie was born on Oct. 17, 1938, to Lynn and Pansy Welch in Parma, Missouri.

Lonnie was preceded in death by and will be reuniting his children in heaven, David, Debra, Dedra, and Kellie.

Lonnie leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Carol Welch; one son, Mark Welch, and wife Dorafay; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Joshua Green, Joshua Green II, Dedra Green, Rebecca Caldwell, Hailey Guillory, Laine Guillory, Austin Peek, Silas Peek, Mason Peek, Shelbie Dallalio, Oliver Dallalio, and Milo Dallalio; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.