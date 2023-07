No bomb found at Jefferson County Hospital after threat Published 7:13 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — Officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the Jefferson County Hospital with two bomb-sniffing dogs after a bomb threat was called in to the hospital in Fayette late Thursday afternoon.

The hospital was cleared and no bomb was found.

Jefferson County Hospital was evacuated after the bomb threat as a precaution, officials said.